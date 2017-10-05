RT pulled from YouTube prime ad list in US without notice

The move by Google to expunge RT from its premium advertising service without any prior notice is “absolutely unacceptable” but will not have an adverse effect on the channel’s outreach or its profits, RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Kirill Karnovich-Valua said.

„This speaks to the unprecedented political pressure increasingly applied to all RT partners and relationships in a concerted effort to push our channel out of the US market entirely, and by any means possible.“

RT, with millions of subscribers across its channels, has for years been ahead of the competition as the most viewed TV news network on YouTube, setting several records since it registered on the platform in 2007. Last month, the RT network hit another milestone after its multi-language videos were watched over 5 billion times.

https://www.rt.com/news/405735-rt-youtube-ad-list/

