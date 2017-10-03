Time to assassinate Syrian President Assad & get to his allies in Iran – Israeli minister five months ago

“And when we finish with the tail of the serpent, we will reach the head of the serpent, which can be found in Tehran, and we will deal with it, too,” he said.

What appears to be the first recorded Israeli threat to assassinate Syrian President Bashar Assad came after the US Department of State alleged, without presenting any hard evidence, that the Syrian government is using “a crematorium” outside Damascus to burn the bodies of people killed by the government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Galant told Israeli Army Radio that Assad’s rule has been the worst since Nazi Germany. “What is happening in Syria is defined as genocide, under all its classifications,” he said on Army Radio, according to Jerusalem Post.

more here

https://www.rt.com/news/388580-israel-minister-assad-assassination/

now Israeli Defense Minister says

„We have to deal with it: Assad has won the war“

”I see a long international queue lining up to woo Assad, include Western nations, including moderate Sunnis. Suddenly everyone wants to get close to Assad”, Lieberman told Israel’s Walla news site in an interview.

“We hope the United States will become more active in the Syrian arena and the Middle East in general. We are faced with Russians, Iranians, and also the Turks and Hezbollah, and this is no simple matter to deal with, on a daily basis. The United States has quite a few challenges of its own, but as a trend – the more the United States will be active, the better it will be for the State of Israel”, he added.

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge