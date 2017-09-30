China’s Special Envoy for Syria: China will support efforts for rebuilding in Syria

Beijing, SANA – China’s Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan affirmed that his country would support efforts for reconstruction and rebuilding infrastructure in Syria.

Xiaoyan’s remarks came in a seminar held in Beijing University titled “Rebuild Syria,” during which he called on the Chinese companies to participate in the reconstruction.

For his part, Ambassador of Syria in Beijing Imad Mustafa said that Syria seeks to form a joint strategic vision with China and will not wait for the end of the war to begin reconstruction, noting that the priority in that field will be given for companies from friendly countries.

He said that Syria witnessed important and dramatic developments after the large advance achieved by the Syrian Arab Army in the fight against terrorism, stating that life is beginning to return to normal.

In turn, Chairman of Planning and International Cooperation Authority Imad Sabouni, who participated via Skype from Damascus, affirmed that the opportunities in Syria are large, mainly in the infrastructure field, in addition to projects that will be announced early next year.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh

