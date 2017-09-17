World Beyond War – Peace Flotilla in front of Pentagon – #NoWar2017 Conference September 22-24 LiveStream in Berlin @ Coop Anti-War Cafe

A flotilla was organized by World Beyond War and The Backbone Campaign in front of the Pentagon on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

The U.S. military is responsible for 69% of environmental disaster Superfund sites in the United States. It’s the biggest consumer of petroleum around, consuming more than most entire nations. It poisons large areas of the globe with white phosphorus, napalm, depleted uranium, and much more. It’s the third biggest polluter of U.S. waterways. It also swallows up over 50% of federal discretionary spending every year, a fraction of which could dramatically transition the United States to sustainable practices.

We need to bring the peace and environment movements together. Here’s a chance.

Go to WorldBeyondWar.org and reserve a spot at the #NoWar2017 conference happening Friday, September 22nd to Sunday the 24th at American University.

Read full agenda at the website. Pay only what you are able. Use the rides & lodging board.

Speakers will include Medea Benjamin, Nadine Bloch, Max Blumenthal, Alice Day, Lincoln Day, Tim DeChristopher, Dale Dewar, Thomas Drake, Pat Elder, Daniel Ellsberg, Bruce Gagnon, Kathy Gannett, Will Griffin, Seymour Hersh, Tony Jenkins, Larry Johnson, Kathy Kelly, Jonathan King, Lindsay Koshgarian, James Marc Leas, Annie Machon, Ray McGovern, Rev Lukata Mjumbe, Bill Moyer, Elizabeth Murray, Emanuel Pastreich, Anthony Rogers-Wright, Alice Slater, Gar Smith, Edward Snowden (by video), Susi Snyder, Mike Stagg, Jill Stein, David Swanson, Robin Taubenfeld, Brian Terrell, Brian Trautman, Richard Tucker, Donnal Walter, Larry Wilkerson, Ann Wright, Emily Wurth, Kevin Zeese.

And special guest Chelsea Manning.

Music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz, and by Emma’s Revolution, and by Bryan Cahall.

WorldBeyondWar.org/nowar2017

Video-Livestream des Events in den USA (Sprache english)

Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin

http://www.coopcafeberlin.de/ex/wbw2017/http://www.coopcafeberlin.de/ex/wbw2017/

10178 Berlin

Rochstr.3 Berlin-Mitte (Alex)

U-Bahn Weinmeisterstr/Alexanderplatz

S-Bahn Hackescher Markt/Alexanderplatz

Freitag, 22. Sept. 2017 ab 20.00

Samstag, 23. Sept. 2017 ab 20.00

