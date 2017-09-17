Leaked memo: Plan to kill the Iran deal Foreign Policy – Iran Nuclear Deal Critics Push Plan for ‘Global Economic Embargo’

Üpponents of the Iran nuclear deal are pushing a proposal that calls for President Donald Trump to declare that Tehran has failed to comply with the agreement and to threaten an unprecedented economic embargo designed to rattle the regime.

The document, which has been circulating on Capitol Hill and in the White House, says the president should declare to Congress next month that the deal is no longer in the national security interest of the United States. Then the president would make clear his readiness to hit Iran with a “de-facto global economic embargo” if it failed to meet certain conditions over a 90-day period, including opening military sites to international inspectors.

Iran Nuclear Deal Critics Push Plan for ‘Global Economic Embargo’

