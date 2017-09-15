Article in Al-Hayat (London),: U.S. Planned, Carried Out 9/11 Attacks – But Blames Others For Them

CO-OP NEWS

On April 28, 2016, the Saudi daily Al-Hayat, in London published an article by Saudi legal expert Katib Al-Shammari, arguing that the U.S. itself had planned and carried out 9/11, while placing the blame on a shifting series of others – first Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, then Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq, and now Saudi Arabia. He wrote that threats by the U.S. to reveal documents that supposedly point to Saudi involvement in 9/11 are part of standard U.S. policy of exposing archival documents to use as leverage against various countries – which he calls „victory by means of archives.“

Excerpts from the article Al-Hayat (London), April 28, 2016. http://www.alhayat.com

„Those who follow American policy see that it is built upon the principle of advance planning and future probabilities. This is because it occasionally presents a certain topic to a country that it does not wish [to bring up]…