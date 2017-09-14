The Israeli Counter-Terrorism Bureau warned the Israeli vacationers against travelling to Europe during the Jewish holidays season in anticipation of possible terrorist attacks that could be carried out by Daesh.

“Motivation of world jihadi organisations—including Daesh and other operatives inspired by them—remains high at this time to carry out terrorist attacks around the world,” the bureau noted

more:

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20170912-israel-calls-on-its-citizens-not-to-travel-to-europe/

