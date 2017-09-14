Focus Editor-in-Chief Apologizes for ‚Inappropriate‘ Putin Remarks

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Robert Schneider, the editor-in-chief of German magazine Focus apologized on Thursday for inappropriate remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin, press attache of the Russian Embassy in Germany Denis Mikerin said.

The outlet published on Tuesday an article devoted to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which contained insulting words targeting the Russian leader. The Kremlin on Wednesday called the remarks about Putin „inadmissible.“

https://sputniknews.com/world/201709151057406538-focus-editor-apologizes-insulting-putin/

