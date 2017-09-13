Russian Defense Minister met Assad in Damascus, discussed military operations in Syria (RT)

The Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has held talks with the Syrian President Bashar Assad during his visit to Damascus. The two sides discussed military cooperation and joint actions against jihadists in Syria.

“During the meeting, the two sides discussed the military and military-technical cooperation between [Russia and Syria] in view of the successful operations of Syrian government troops supported by the Russian Air Force aimed at defeating Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL),” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. more here https://www.rt.com/news/403096-russian-defense-minister-met-assad/

