What do we know about the Chinese land grab in Africa?

The last couple of years have seen an increase in the number of media reports exposing “land grabs” in Africa. These reports have tended to focus on transactions involving Chinese or Middle-Eastern companies.

While there is little doubt that Chinese and Arab interests are procuring land in Africa, a careful review of the evidence suggests that the biggest perpetrators are much more insidious.

read these articles for more info:

http://africasacountry.com/2015/11/the-land-grabs-in-africa-you-dont-hear-about/

http://brook.gs/2wmkffC

http://bit.ly/2f2cf0r

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge