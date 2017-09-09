Russia-backed plan for UN peacekeepers in Donbass may bring peace, lifting of sanctions – German FM

Berlin welcomes Moscow’s proposal for a UN mission to be sent to eastern Ukraine to uphold the shaky ceasefire and kick-start a political process that could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Russia, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told RT.

In an exclusive interview to RT Deutsch, Gabriel called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peacekeeping initiative “the first right step” on the road to a comprehensive political settlement in Ukraine. https://www.rt.com/news/402558-gabriel-un-peacekeepers-russia-sanctions/

