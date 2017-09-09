Major Shift in German Foreign Policy Debate Ahead of General Elections? – UKRAINE / SYRIA / NATO – Strong Statements by German FM Sigmar Gabriel & Left Party Candidate Sahra Wagenknecht

There seems to be a major and extremely important change in expressing points of view both in the SPD and in the patry DIE LINKE. This might result in a race ahead of the elections for the hearts of german voters. With two weeks to go, the following two statements by Sigmar Gabriel and Sahra Wagenknecht may forebode a major shift in the debate of german foreign policy.

German FM Sigmar Gabriel

finally explained the tasks he sees for Europe and Germany as political actors. Throughout the discussion, Sigmar Gabriel pleaded for the need for an approach to Russia, „despite differences of opinion“

He then said that the russian policy of pacification and rebuilding in Syria should even be an impulse for a settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

German Top Left Party Candidate Sahra Wagenknecht

In the interview with Ostexperte.de, the politician pleads for an end of the sanctions against Russia, the dissolution of NATO and a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

