German FM Sigmar Gabriel told RT in an exclusive interview that the russian policy of pacification and rebuilding in Syria should even be an impulse for a settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

Sigmar Gabriel finally explained the tasks he sees for Europe and Germany as political actors. Throughout the discussion, Sigmar Gabriel pleaded for the need for an approach to Russia, „despite differences of opinion“ He then said that the russian policy of pacification and rebuilding in Syria should even be an impulse for a settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

He welcomed Moscow’s proposal for a UN mission to be sent to eastern Ukraine to uphold the shaky ceasefire and kick-start a political process that could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Russia.

Zuletzt erklärte Sigmar Gabriel, welche Aufgaben er für Europa und Deutschland als politische Akteure sieht. Das gesamte Gespräch hindurch plädierte Sigmar Gabriel für die Notwendigkeit einer Annäherung an Russland, „trotz Meinungsverschiedenheiten“. Die russische Politik zur Befriedung und zum Aufbau in Syrien sollte sogar Anstoß für eine Regulierung in der Ukraine-Krise sein.

https://deutsch.rt.com/international/57023-sigmar-gabriel-exklusiv-im-rt-interview-russland-deutschland-brauchen-einander/

