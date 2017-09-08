Israel and Hezbollah headed for another war? largest military drill in two decades on border with Lebanon – fears of another conflict. (Al Jazeera)

Tensions between Israel and its northern neighbours have risen once again, stirring fears of another military confrontation between the Lebanon-based Hezbollah armed group and the Israeli army.

While the border region has remained restive since the 2006 war between the two sides and the discussion of another conflict has become almost constant, a series of recent developments have renewed such worries.

more

http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2017/09/israel-hezbollah-headed-war-170908085430428.html

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge