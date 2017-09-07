Israel’s Attack in Syria: Here’s What We Know So Far (Haaretz)

Exactly 10 years after taking out Assad’s nuclear reactor, Israel allegedly strikes again.

Earlier Thursday, President Reuven Rivlin said in a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin that Iran might „drag the whole region into war.“

Rivlin told Merkel that Iran is a subversive force, that is leading to the establishment of the Shi’ite axis in Syria and the entire Middle East, and that this constitutes a direct threat to Israel and to regional stability as a whole.

read more: http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.811066

