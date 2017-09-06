U.S. Antiwar Leaders Call for Actions to Oppose the Escalation of the Afghanistan War

October 6, 2017 marks the 16th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan – the longest foreign war in U.S. history.

The Afghan war, which has been a thoroughly bipartisan effort, was originally railed against by Donald Trump when he was running for president. He claimed to be against U.S. troop involvement in Afghanistan. Now he is moving forward with a “secret” plan of escalation that will also include Pakistan. He says the secrecy is to keep the “enemy” from knowing his plans, but it also keeps the U.S. people from knowing what he is doing in our name and from judging the human costs for the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United States

What we do know is that military escalation has repeatedly failed to bring peace in Afghanistan. It has caused more destruction and more deaths of civilians and soldiers alike and has cost trillions of dollars that could be spent on meeting basic needs here at home while repairing the destruction we have carried out abroad.

Trump also emboldens the war machine here in the US against Black and Brown people and immigrants by fanning white supremacy and xenophobia and continuing the militarization of the police and ICE to incite racially-motivated violence and justify repression, including mass incarceration and mass deportations. US wars of aggression and militarism abroad go hand-in-hand with increased state repression and militarization of the police state here at home.

Trump’s new escalation comes at a time when there is no end in sight to the continuous wars, including drone and mercenary warfare, throughout the region and when he is threatening military action against Venezuela, North Korea, Russia, Iran and other countries.

Therefore, we the undersigned antiwar leaders in the U.S. are calling for non-violent protests in cities across the country during the week of the 16th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan. We appeal to all antiwar organizations in the United States and around the world to join us.

John Amidon , Kateri Peace Conference, VFP

, Kateri Peace Conference, VFP Jessica Antonio , BAYAN USA

, BAYAN USA Bahman Azad, US Peace Council

US Peace Council Ajamu Baraka , Black Alliance for Peace

, Black Alliance for Peace Medea Benjamin , Code Pink

, Code Pink Toby Blome , Code Pink, Bay Area

, Code Pink, Bay Area Brian Becker , ANSWER Coalition

, ANSWER Coalition Reece Chanault, US Labor Against the War

US Labor Against the War Bernadette Ellorin – International League of People’s Struggle

– International League of People’s Struggle Sara Flounders , International Action Center

, International Action Center Bruce Gagnon , Global Network Against Nuclear Power & Weapons in Space

, Global Network Against Nuclear Power & Weapons in Space Larry Hamm , People’s Organization for Progress

, People’s Organization for Progress Kathy Kelly , Voices for Creative Nonviolence

, Voices for Creative Nonviolence Margaret Kimberley , Black Agenda Report

, Black Agenda Report Ed Kinane , Upstate Drone Action

, Upstate Drone Action Matthew Hoh – Veterans for Peace

– Veterans for Peace Joe Lombardo, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)

United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) Marilyn Levin , United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)

, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) Judith Bello , Upstate Drone Action

, Upstate Drone Action Jeff Mackler , Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal

, Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Alfred Marder , US Peace Council

, US Peace Council Maggie Martin , About Face: Veterans Against the War (formerly IVAW)

, About Face: Veterans Against the War (formerly IVAW) Ray McGovern , Former CIA Analyst and Presidential Advisor

, Former CIA Analyst and Presidential Advisor Michael McPhearson , Veterans For Peace

, Veterans For Peace Nick Mottern , Knowdrones.com

, Knowdrones.com Malik Mujahid , Muslim Peace Coalition

, Muslim Peace Coalition Elsa Rassbach , Code Pink & UNAC, Germany

, Code Pink & UNAC, Germany Bob Smith , Brandywine Peace Community

, Brandywine Peace Community David Swanson , World Beyond War

, World Beyond War Debra Sweet , World Can’t Wait

, World Can’t Wait Ann Wright , Code Pink & Veterans For Peace

, Code Pink & Veterans For Peace Kevin Zeese, Popular Resistance

Popular Resistance Margaret Flowers, Popular Resistance

(organizations are listed for identification purposes only)

Endorse the Week of action: http://notowar.net/endorse-no-to-war-2017/

