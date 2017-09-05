Washington, DC Conference to Bring Together Environmental and Peace Movements – Sept. 23-25 – LIVE STREAM EVENT IN BERLIN

http://worldbeyondwar.org/nowar2017

Media, including live or recorded video, welcome.

Speakers will include: Medea Benjamin, Nadine Bloch, Max Blumenthal, Natalia Cardona, Suzanne Cole, Alice Day, Lincoln Day, Tim DeChristopher, Dale Dewar, Pat Elder, Bruce Gagnon, Philip Giraldi, Will Griffin, Seymour Hersh, Tony Jenkins, Larry Johnson, Kathy Kelly, Jonathan King, Lindsay Koshgarian, Peter Kuznick, James Marc Leas, Annie Machon, Ray McGovern, Rev Lukata Mjumbe, Elizabeth Murray, Anthony Rogers-Wright, Alice Slater, Gar Smith, Susi Snyder, Mike Stagg, Jill Stein, David Swanson, Robin Taubenfeld, Eric Teller, Brian Terrell, Brian Trautman, Richard Tucker, Donnal Walter, Larry Wilkerson, Diane Wilson, Emily Wurth, Kevin Zeese. Read speakers’ bios

WHERE: American University Katzen Art Center, 4400 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016; All events in the Recital Hall. Workshops on Sunday in the Recital Hall, and in Rooms 112, 115, 123, and 128. How to get there.

WHEN: Friday, Sept 22: 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept 23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, Sept 24: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

„Not only is the U.S. military the biggest consumer of fossil fuels in the world,“ commented World Beyond War chair Leah Bolger, “ it is also the biggest polluter and contributor to climate change. If we are truly serious about saving our environment, then these correlations can not be ignored.“

AGENDA:

Sept 22

7-8 p.m. Conference Opening Plenary: David Swanson, Jill Stein, Tim DeChristopher, plus music by Bryan Cahall.



8-10 p.m. Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence will present its annual award, this year to Seymour Hersh. Past recipients have included Coleen Rowley, Katharine Gun, Sibel Edmonds, Craig Murray, Sam Provance, Frank Grevil, Larry Wilkerson, Julian Assange, Thomas Drake, Jesselyn Radack, Thomas Fingar, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, William Binney, and John Kiriakou. Presenting this year will be Elizabeth Murray, Annie Machon, Larry Johnson, Larry Wilkerson, and Philip Giraldi.

Sept 23

9-10:15 a.m. Understanding the intersection of pro-environment and anti-war activism, with Richard Tucker, Gar Smith, and Dale Dewar.

10:30-11:45 a.m. Preventing domestic environmental damage of militarism, with Mike Stagg, Pat Elder, James Marc Leas.

12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m. welcome back music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz.

1-2:15 p.m. Combining movements globally, with Robin Taubenfeld, Rev Lukata Mjumbe, Emily Wurth.

2:30-3:45 p.m. Financial tradeoffs, budgets, and conversion, with Lindsay Koshgarian, Natalia Cardona, and Bruce Gagnon.

4-5:15 p.m. Divestment from fossil fuels and weapons with Jonathan King, Susi Snyder, and Suzanne Cole.

6:45-7:30 Music by Emma’s Revolution.

7:30-9:00 Screening of episode 7 of Untold History of the United States, followed by discussion with Peter Kuznick, Ray McGovern, and David Swanson.

Sept 24

9-10:15 a.m. Creative activism for the earth and peace, with Nadine Bloch, Bill Moyer, Brian Trautman.

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Breakout workshop strategic planning sessions in Recital Hall, and in Rooms 112, 115, 123, and 128, and possibly outdoors.

Workshop 1: How the Internet Changes Activism with Donnal Walter.

Workshop 2: Creative activism with Nadine Bloch and Bill Moyer.

Workshop 3: Educational Approaches to Foster Political Engagement for Peace and Planet, with Tony Jenkins.

Workshop 4: Don’t Bank on the Bomb: Divestment Campaign from Corporations Involved in the Manufacture and Maintenance of Nuclear Weapons, with Jonathan King, Alice Slater, Susi Snyder, Suzanne Cole, and Eric Teller.

Workshop 5: Closing Military Bases with Medea Benjamin, Will Griffin.

1-2 p.m. Reporting back and discussion in Recital Hall

2:15-3:30 p.m. Halting the environmental damage of distant U.S. wars, with Kathy Kelly, Brian Terrell, Max Blumenthal.

3:45-5:00 p.m. Building a Joint Peacenvironmentalist / Envirantiwar Movement, with Kevin Zeese, Anthony Rogers-Wright, Diane Wilson.

6:30-7:15 Music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz.

7:15-9:00 p.m. Film screening and discussion: Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives: The Environmental Footprint of War, with Alice Day and Lincoln Day.

##

Sponsors include Code Pink, Veterans For Peace, RootsAction.org, End War Forever, Irthlingz, Just World Books, Center for Citizen Initiatives, Arkansas Peace Week, Voices for Creative Nonviolence, Environmentalists Against War, Women Against Military Madness, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom – Portland.

Related event: A flotilla for peace and the environment at the Pentagon Lagoon on September 17.

