What the West Got Wrong in Syria (foreignpolicy.com)

It took a long time before the opposition started to be sufficiently aware that it had become the victim of the false expectations created by its so-called friendly supporters in the West, who did not want to openly confront it, and themselves, with the realities of the situation.

This article is an edited extract from Nikolaos van Dam’s new book, Destroying a Nation: The Civil War in Syria.

Foreign Policy is an U.S. news publication, founded in 1970 and focused on global affairs, current events, and domestic and international policy. – published by The FP Group,a division of Graham Holdings Company (formerly The Washington Post Company).

What the West Got Wrong in Syria

