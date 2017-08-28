Venezuela: Crucial keyword is “intervention”. That has been the goal in Syria and it is evident that the anti-government group in Venezuela is loudly calling for an intervention in the country.

Drawing parallels between aggression against Syria and Venezuela, the Bolivarian Revolution leader said U.S. imperialism “is based on lies in order to undertake its interventions against nations,” citing Libya and Iraq as other examples. Expressing solidarity with Syria, he also said his country “will never be silent against injustice, war and death.”

Both countries, according to Maduro, are being attacked by internal “extremist” forces attempting to destabilize their nations for U.S. imperial interests.

In Syria, those calling for renewed U.S. intervention are acting as forces of destabilization, Maduro said.

“I call on the conscience of the world, the conscience of humanity, to stop this extremist vision of the world,” Maduro added.

Venezuelans who have been reported by Reuters as coming to the rescue of injured people during the spate of violence in Venezuela are sincere in their intentions.

However, the fact that they have adopted the donning of white helmets as a symbol of their “altruism” makes it all very suspicious. Are we witnessing the birth of the Venezuelan version of the White Helmets of Syria?

31 July، 2017

Damascus, SANA – Syria congratulated the Republic of Venezuela on the successful election of the Constituent Assembly, stressing the importance of respecting the sovereignty and independence of Venezuela.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry expressed in a statement to SANA on Monday Syria’s congratulations to the leadership, government and people of the friendly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the success of the election of the Constituent Assembly, “which have proved the Venezuelan people’s adherence to the sovereignty and the independent national decision of their country and their insistence on exerting all efforts to get out of the current crisis.”

The source affirmed Syria’s full solidarity with Venezuela and the importance of respecting its sovereignty and independence. “Syria condemns all foreign attempts aimed at meddling in [Venezuela’s] affairs and disrupting its stability,” the source added.

The crucial keyword in the preceding quote is “intervention”. That has been the goal in Syria and it is evident that the anti-government group in Venezuela is loudly calling for an intervention in the country.

