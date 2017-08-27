Universal Zulu Nation (UZN), self-described “hip-hop awareness group” based in the U.S., released a statement in support of the “Venezuelan Bolivarian Government”

As such, the group concluded, it respects Venezuelans and their right to “determine their own destiny without the historically racist and capitalist economic interference, right wing political influence, mainstream media propaganda and planned military intervention by a fascist President Donald Trump & Senator Marco Rubio led United States Government and it’s puppet drug cartel driven allies of the Organization of American States.”

more

http://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/Zulu-Nation-Backs-Venezuela-Plans-Solidarity-Hip-Hop-Tour-20170825-0040.html

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge