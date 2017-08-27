China opposes Japan’s unilateral sanctions (Xinhua)

China opposes any unilateral sanctions imposed by any country outside the framework of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Japan’s Cabinet on Friday approved the imposition of new unilateral sanctions on a number of companies and individuals from China, Namibia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in a bid to further pressure Pyongyang over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

„We oppose unilateral sanctions imposed by any country outside the framework of the Security Council, and in this case we oppose sanctioning Chinese entities and individuals,“ Hua said.

China is dissatisfied with and strongly opposes Japan’s moves, Hua said, urging Japan not to follow in the footsteps of some countries.

http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2017-08/25/c_136555325.htm

