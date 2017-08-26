OLIVER STONE: I’m Angry at the „False Flag“ War against Russia!

Sat, Aug 5, 2017

Congress passed its beloved Russia sanctions last week by a vote of 419-3! The Senate followed with a vote of 98-2!! I guess ‘American Exceptionalism‘ includes the vast stupidity inherent in having two giant oceans to distance us from the rest of humanity.

With all the Apples and Microsofts and computer geniuses we have in our country, can we not even accept the possibility that perhaps our intelligence agencies are not doing their job, and maybe, just maybe, they are deliberately misleading us to continue their false-flag war against Russia? Or for that matter, that Russia itself may not be that invested in screwing up our vaunted democracy with such sloppy malware as claimed?

Especially in view of the strong statement put out by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPs), a group of reform-minded former CIA intelligence pros, who threw a dose of acid on the infamous ‘Brennan-Clapper Report’ of January 6, 2017. With this report alone (see below), much less the overt lying and leaking that’s been going on, both James Clapper (‘We don’t do surveillance on our own citizens’) and John Brennan (‘Drones and torture? None of our business‘) should be investigated as thoroughly as Michael Flynn, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son, etc.

What’s happened to Elizabeth Warren, Barbara Lee, or any of the people who’ve displayed some independent thinking in the past? Have they actually read this report?

Somebody out there in DC, please explain to me this omission of common sense. Are the Washington Post and the New York Times so powerful that no one bothers to read or think beyond them? It seems the TV stations in this country take their copy from them.

I accept the US decline. That’s a given — after all, compare our broken-down New York subway system with Moscow’s, as well as many other cities’ pristine and impeccable services. These sanctions, which I pray Europe can independently judge and discard, are as dumb as giving out medals to Generals who keep losing wars. I still have this image burned in my brain of Petraeus with his 11/12(?) rows of ribbons, many looking like Boy Scout badges, surrounded by adoring Congressmen as he lied his way through his foreign policy testimony.

Never mind that any moment now a Dr. Strangelove-type incident can occur — with less reaction time, say 15 minutes, compared to the 1960s 2/3 hours. We are truly at the edge as Mr. Putin pointed out in the documentary I made. Such Roman arrogance, such blindness, calls out for another Vietnam, another Iraq. We’re screaming for some Karmic Boot up the ***. Destroying our pride would be a favor that the gods could do for us.

I can go on — but I’m angry as you can tell. So what’s the point of going to the windows and screaming, even if I were on television?

Read the report below from Sanity Inc. and pray another August (1914) passes without the war Congress, the Media, and the Military-Industrial Complex are literally dying for.

I now fully realize how World War I started. People in power never really thought it would happen, and when it did, thought it would be over in weeks. You should know the rest of that history.

It doesn’t end well. (Over 41 million casualties – ST)

“Intel Vets Challenge ‘Russia Hack’ Evidence,” Consortiumnews, https://consortiumnews.com/2017/07/24/intel-vets-challenge-russia-hack-evidenc

