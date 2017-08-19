UN Chief Warns Over US Military Intervention in Venezuela

During a Wednesday press conference, Guterres said

“it is very clear that Latin America has successfully struggled over the last decades to free itself from both foreign intervention and authoritarianism.” “This is a lesson that is very important, to make sure that this legacy is safeguarded — and namely in Venezuela, both aspects of it,” he added.

He further called for talks to restart between the government and the opposition as he believed that “only… a political solution based on those negotiations” can resolve the standoff between the two sides.

Guterres also hailed efforts made by international mediators and regional leaders towards restarting talks in the country.

“I’ve been in close contact with all of them,” he added.

The UN chief further criticized Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro over the formation of the all-powerful constitutional assembly.

