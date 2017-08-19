«   |  

Oliver Stone on Charlottesville: „Deep State“ Is „Bigger Problem“ Than Trump

“You are all trying to get to Trump every day, but there is a bigger problem,” the filmmaker said when asked what he thought of President Trump’s initial failure to call out white supremacists in his response to the Charlottesville events.

“There is a system [in America], and that system existed before Trump,” Stone said. “Putin said this is the fourth [U.S.] president where nothing has changed. There is a deep state, a military industrial security state. … It is the system that has to be challenged. [Trump] is part of that system.”

He reiterated:

“It is the system that has to be challenged. That takes work and is never as exciting as talking about some lunatic president.”

