“You are all trying to get to Trump every day, but there is a bigger problem,” the filmmaker said when asked what he thought of President Trump’s initial failure to call out white supremacists in his response to the Charlottesville events.
“There is a system [in America], and that system existed before Trump,” Stone said. “Putin said this is the fourth [U.S.] president where nothing has changed. There is a deep state, a military industrial security state. … It is the system that has to be challenged. [Trump] is part of that system.”
He reiterated:
“It is the system that has to be challenged. That takes work and is never as exciting as talking about some lunatic president.”
http://www.globalresearch.ca/oliver-stone-on-charlottesville-deep-state-is-bigger-problem-than-trump/5604514