Invitation: Next International Uranium Film Festival Berlin 10 to 15 October 2017

To whom it may concern,
From Hiroshima to Fukushima: 28 nuclear films from 11 countries will be screened during the International Uranium Film Festival Berlin, from 10 to 15 October 2017.
Meet important new nuclear films and atomic filmmakers and experts and discuss the question of nuclear power, atomic bombs, depleted uranium weapons,
nuclear waste, nuclear safety and uranium mining.
Please find the film program and more information at our website.
All the best from Rio
Marcia
International Uranium Film Festival
Rua Monte Alegre, 356 / 301
Santa Teresa
Rio de Janeiro / RJ
CEP 20240-194
Brasil
http://www.uraniumfilmfestival.org
info@uraniumfilmfestival.org
http://www.facebook.com/uraniumfilmfest
http://www.facebook.com/uranioemmovimento
http://www.facebook.com/aboutnukes