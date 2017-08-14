Invitation: Next International Uranium Film Festival Berlin 10 to 15 October 2017

To whom it may concern,

From Hiroshima to Fukushima: 28 nuclear films from 11 countries will be screened during the International Uranium Film Festival Berlin, from 10 to 15 October 2017.

Meet important new nuclear films and atomic filmmakers and experts and discuss the question of nuclear power, atomic bombs, depleted uranium weapons,

nuclear waste, nuclear safety and uranium mining.

Please find the film program and more information at our website.

All the best from Rio

Marcia

International Uranium Film Festival

Rua Monte Alegre, 356 / 301

Santa Teresa

Rio de Janeiro / RJ

CEP 20240-194

Brasil

http://www.uraniumfilmfestival.org

info@uraniumfilmfestival.org

http://www.facebook.com/uraniumfilmfest

http://www.facebook.com/uranioemmovimento

http://www.facebook.com/aboutnukes

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge