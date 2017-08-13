Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Brazil condemn military intervention threat to Venezuela

Ricardo Luna, foreign minister of Peru, a critic of Maduro, said: „All foreign or domestic threats to resort to force undermine the goal of reinstating democratic governance in Venezuela, as well as the principles enshrined in the UN charter.“

Brazil’s foreign ministry said: „The repudiation of violence and whatever option involving the use of force is resolute and constitutes a fundamental basis of democratic cohabitation, both in domestic contexts as well as in international relations.“

Mexico foreign minister Luis Videgaray wrote on Twitter. „The crisis in Venezuela can’t be resolved through military actions, internally or externally.“

