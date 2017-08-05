CIA Confirms The US Has Its Eyes On Venezuela’s Oil

RECENT comments show the CIA is still working for regime change in Venezuela and encouraging the right-wing governments of Mexico and Colombia to do the same. In a Q&A session at the Aspen Institute think tank, CIA director Mike Pompeo said he was “hopeful that there can be transition in Venezuela” and that he had recently been in Mexico City and Bogota “talking about this very issue, trying to help them understand the things they might do so that they can get a better outcome for their part of the world and our part of the world.”

The remarks — which are strongly suggestive of collaboration between the CIA and the governments of Mexico and Colombia to remove the elected President of Venezuela — have been condemned by supporters of Venezuela both at home and abroad.

more here

http://www.morningstaronline.co.uk/a-9b2f-CIA-confirms-the-US-has-its-eyes-on-Venezuelas-oil

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge