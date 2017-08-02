Top general says the US is ready to use ‚rapid, lethal and overwhelming force‘ on North Korea after second intercontinental ballistic missile test by North Korea

Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy calls North Korea ‚urgent threat‘ after ICBM test –Remarks come as US flies two B-1 heavy bombers over Korean Peninsula | 30 July 2017 | A top US general has called North Korea ‚the most urgent threat to regional stability‘ following the rogue regime’s second ICBM test. ‚If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal, and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing,‘ General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, said Saturday. ‚Diplomacy remains the lead. However, we have a responsibility to our allies and our nation to showcase our unwavering commitment while planning for the worst-case scenario,‘ O’Shaughnessy said. The general’s remarks came as the US flew two B-1 supersonic heavy bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday in a show of force against North Korea.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4744612/Key-general-calls-North-Korea-urgent-threat.html

