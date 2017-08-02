Senator Graham: Trump Is Prepared To Strike; „There Is A Military Option To Destroy North Korea“

Appearing on the Today Show earlier this morning, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that President Trump has indicated to him that the administration is prepared to strike North Korea to prevent an attack against the U.S. Pushed on by Matt Lauer on whether a viable military option exists in the region, Graham responded: „They’re wrong. There is a military option to destroy North Korea’s program and North Korea itself.“

In light of North Korea’s reportedly expanded offensive capabilities, now that the US has an justification to launch a preemptive „defensive“ attack on Pyongyang, a US military operation in North Korea now appears to be only a matter of time.

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-01/senator-graham-trump-prepared-strike-there-military-option-destroy-north-korea

