Trump-Netanyahu’s ‘deal of the century’ revealed (The Middle East Monitor)

Details of the “deal of the century” which would bring an end to the nearly 70-year-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict have been revealed, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

According to the publication, US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to the new terms which ruled out the two-state solution as the answer to the crisis.

If actioned, the agreement would see Egypt governing the besieged Gaza Strip, while Jordan would impose political guardianship over parts of the occupied West Bank. Israel would control the remaining parts of the West Bank and grant Israeli citizenship to the Palestinians living under its sovereignty.

There have been many secret meetings held between Israeli officials and Arab leaders, including Egypt’s Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Haaretz reported.

The newspaper also revealed secret meetings between the former US Secretary of State John Kerry, Netanyahu, Al-Sisi and King Abdullah held in Jordan in February 2016.

Read: Israeli opposition says Israeli politics are fascist and US peace deal will fail

Meanwhile, according to Almesryoon.com, Israeli journalist Yossi Verter revealed a secret meeting held between Netanyahu and the former head of the Israeli opposition, Issac Herzog, with Al-Sisi in the Republican Palace in Cairo in April 2016.

“The secret meeting came at the peak of international efforts to draw general bold lines for a regional peace initiative,” Verter said, noting that the secret visit of Netanyahu and Herzog to Cairo came in line with secret contacts carried out to persuade Netanyahu to integrate the opposition into his government.

Haaretz said that the key of this solution is in the hands of Al-Sisi and King Abdullah who would condition renewing peace accords with Israel with continuous financial support from the countries which support peace.

The newspaper noted that this deal of the century could be rejected.

