How Media Spread CIA’s Sectarian, Anti-Iran ‚Mideast Cold War‘ Narrative | US government propaganda pervades corporate media

A new Vox video is the latest addition to a media onslaught that propagates numerous misleading talking points to demonize Iran—just as the US government, under Donald Trump’s vehemently anti-Iran administration, is ratcheting up aggression against that country.

The 10-minute film, titled “The Middle East’s Cold War, Explained,” is a textbook example of how US government propaganda pervades corporate media. With the help of a former senior government official and CIA analyst, the Vox video articulates a commonplace pro-US, anti-Iran narrative that portrays the violent conflicts in the Middle East as sectarian proxy wars between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In order to do so, the film grossly downplays US involvement in the region, treating Saudi Arabia as though it acts independently of the US. It also fails to ever mention Israel, totally removing one of the most important players in the Middle East from its “Cold War” narrative.

read the whole article here:

http://fair.org/home/vox-cia-iran-saudi-arabia-middle-east-cold-war/

Vox launched in April 2014; it is a news website that is spreading „explanatory journalism“. The site’s editor-in-chief is Ezra Klein, who joined Vox from The Washington Post. Watch the Vox-Video here:

https://www.vox.com/videos/2017/7/17/15983638/iran-middle-east-saudi-war-explained

