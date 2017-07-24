Analysis Trump Officially Hands Syria Over to Russia and Iran (Haaretz)

It’s no longer possible to accuse U.S. President Donald Trump of inconsistency, at least on Syria. In December, before taking office, he said Washington should stop trying to topple regimes; he was referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose removal had become a cornerstone of Barack Obama’s Mideast policy. And last month, Trump made perhaps his most significant decision to date – to stop aiding the Syrian militias fighting Assad.

