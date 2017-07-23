Gays For Putin – LGBT rights in Russia

Russia Today:

Martyn Andrews is a Liverpool born former musical theatre star turned roving reporter for Russia’s news channel RT:

Question: So can a gay man be out in Russia? Martyn takes a beat and answers,

Martyn Andrews: “I think that is… It’s a little bit don’t ask, don’t tell. That is the contradictions of Russian society. I can honestly say that I have no negative experience in almost nine years. I wasn’t attacked. No homophobia at work. I didn’t see any attacks in any gay clubs. I actually made this statement, I always say this, I actually think that Moscow is safer than London.”

Full Interview:

Russia Today:

London Pride: Martyn Andrews and Andy West debate LGBT rights in Russia, India and the UK

Afshin Rattansi moderates a debate on the LGBT rights around the world asking why does outrage about homophobia seems to be very selective. We speak to RT social affairs correspondent Martyn Andrews and writer and broadcaster Andy West.

Russia Today: Is it dangerous to be gay in Russia?

The situation concerning gay rights in Russia’s been making headlines around the world and sparking huge debate among activists, politicians and even atheletes. A new law prohibiting gay propaganda to minors sparked calls for a boycott ahead of the Winter Olympics in Sochi. To discuss gay rights in Russia RT has a panel of guests. Nikolay Alekseev, Russian gay activist and former head of Moscow Pride, RT’s culture expert Martyn Andrews, RT’s Anissa Naoui, who’s been closely following the debates, and from London – Human rights activist Peter Tatchell.

RT Deutsch: Einmal in Russland: Queer in St. Petersburg

Schwul, lesbisch, trans oder bi in Russland – glaubt man den deutschen Medien, ist dies ein Ding der Unmöglichkeit. Doch ungeachtet der teils tatsächlichen ablehnenden Haltung der russischen Gesellschaft gegen Homosexualität und queere Lebensweisen, etabliert sich vor allem in den Großstädten eine zunehmend selbstbewusste LGBT-Szene. Jasmin Kosubek ist nach St. Petersburg gereist und traf Menschen, die mit den traditionellen Geschlechterrollen wenig anfangen können. Auf welche Hürden im Alltag treffen Schwule und Lesben im russischen Alltag tatsächlich? Und worin liegen die hauptsächlichen Hürden für mehr Akzeptanz? Abseits von Hysterie und Instrumentalisierung hat sich RT Deutsch diesem Thema auf sachliche Art angenommen. Mit Jasmin Kosubek:

Der staatlich finanzierte Sender Russia Today präsentiert eine Serie von Dokumentarfilmen über Transgender in Russland TransReality

They’re neither completely male nor female; sometimes they refer to themselves as “third gender”. Many feel a conflict between their assigned sex and their own identities – essentially that they were born into the wrong type of body. https://rtd.rt.com/films/transreality/

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge