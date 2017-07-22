Global Empire – Qatar Under Siege

Tariq Ali talks to David Hearst, editor of Middle East Eye, about the situation in the Arab peninsula: relations between Saudia Arabia and Qatar, the war in the Yemen, the role of Israel, and repression in Turkey.

