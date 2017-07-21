Frank Dorrel: The United States is ADDICTED To WAR. It is the biggest business in this country.

My friend Blase Bonpane told me, watching these films is like getting a PHD in U.S. foreign policy.

The United States is ADDICTED To WAR. It is the biggest business in this country. Most Americans do not believe that, cannot see that, do not understand that and so not want to understand that. This includes politicians, people in the military-industrial-complex, the corporations, the bankers, the oil companies, the mainstream media and the majority of American public, who have been taught to believe that our country is such a good country and wants only to help people around the world. The propaganda they have been fed all their lives has worked for the most. Most people I know will not look at the films on my list, they will not read ADDICTED To WAR & they ignore the truth-tellers in the United States. It is truly a sad thing.

Hillary Clinton supported many of the things seen in these films. I would never have voted for her. But it is my belief that Donald Trump is not a Peace President either. He is one of the super-rich who pretty much only cares about himself and maybe his family. He has surrounded himself with other billionaires who are climate-change deniers and who do not care about the people. And I think that most of the important anti-war activists in the U.S. feel this same way about Trump.

It seems like the most important thing in the United States is money and power. The super-rich are in control and they do not care about the average person in the U.S. or in the world. As S. Brian Willson says, they are drunk with their power.

And by the way, our new anti-war film has been out for the last year. It is called: “PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE: The Story of S. Brian Willson”. It can be rented at AMAZON.COM. You Can Rent the Film for $5.00 by going to:

https://www.amazon.com/Paying-Price-Peace-Story-Willson/dp/B0734MT8K2/ref=sr_1_2?s=instant-video&ie=UTF8&qid=1499125231&sr=1-2&keywords=paying+the+price

„PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE: The Story of S. Brian Willson“

Produced & Directed by Bo Boudart ~ Narrated by Peter Coyote ~ Associate Producer Frank Dorrel

http://www.payingthepriceforpeace.com

Vietnam veteran S. Brian Willson paid the price for peace as he was run over and nearly killed by a military train during a non-violent protest at The Concord Naval Weapons Station in California on September 1st, 1987. The train was carrying weapons that were to be shipped to Central America and used to kill innocent civilians in Nicaragua, El Salvador & Guatemala. Since then, Brian has not stopped calling attention to the US government’s defiance of international law through waging endless illegal wars.“PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE” exposes the truth about the United States’ addiction to war and the lies it perpetuates in order to wage ongoing violence. Brian’s story is very moving, inspirational and educational.

This Important Film Also Features:

Daniel Ellsberg, Ron Kovic, Roy Bourgeois, Medea Benjamin, Blase Bonpane, Martin Sheen, Alice Walker, Amy Goodman, Ramsey Clark, Camila Mejia, Phil Donahue, Col. Ann Wright, David Hartsough,

David Swanson, Chelsea Manning, Charlie Clements, Charlie Liteky, Duncan Murphy, George Mizo, Jack Ryan, Bruce Gagnon, President Daniel Ortega, Cindy Sheehan, Michael Lindley and Ed Ellis.

Music by Joan Baez, Jackson Browne, Creedence Clearwater, Barry McGuire & Malcolm Payne.

Endorsements for: PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE

S. Brian Willson has paid the Price For Peace in lifelong regular installments and his commitment assures us that truly one heart with courage is a majority. Martin Sheen: Actor & Activist.

„S. Brian Willson is an international hero revered for his lifelong, unrelenting refusal to accept any apology for the US empire and its murderous military machine. This documentary should be seen by everyone, particularly the younger generation who may not yet be familiar with Willson’s life and his challenge to every US resident to take responsibility to end the US militaristic madness“.

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz: Historian & Author of: “An Indigenous Peoples‘ History of the United States”

I love Brian. And I love this film. I wish that every American, interested in truth, could see it. Since his time in Vietnam, Brian’s life has been about revealing the dark side of US foreign policy. This very important film, which includes many of Brian’s friends in the anti-war movement, also talks about how US militarism is one of the biggest contributors to Global Warming. Daniel Ellsberg: Author, Activist & Former Military Analyst, who revealed The Pentagon Papers to the New York Times in 1971.

„These are very challenging and dangerous times. We need people who can inspire us to resist. I highly recommend seeing: ‚PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE: The Story of S. Brian Willson‘. Brian and the other people in this very important film, show us and lead us in resisting wars being waged by the United States. These illegal and immoral wars have devastated and killed millions of people in the third world“.

Roy Bourgeois: Vietnam Veteran & Founder of School of The Americas Watch

This film: „PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE“ shows what absolute commitment and dedication of one’s life to peace and the absence of killing really means. What a man!

Helen Caldicott – An Australian physician, author & anti-nuclear advocate who has founded several associations dedicated to opposing the use of nuclear power, depleted uranium munitions, nuclear weapons & military action in general.

I recall being in Baghdad with Gulf Peace Team members from Europe, India and Australia, during the 1991 Desert Storm invasion of Iraq. Wanting badly to raise concern, worldwide, for suffering Iraqis who had meant the U.S. people no harm, we listed people we hoped to reach who might eventually join us in the Middle East. Brian Willson topped our list because we knew that communities of people worldwide respected his courage and credibility. „Paying The Price For Peace“ educates audiences about Brian’s lifelong commitment to abolish war. The film also introduces a cast of interesting people, kindred spirits with Brian Willson, who believe that nonviolence can and must change the world.

Kathy Kelly: Co-Founder of Voices For Creative Nonviolence. Has worked closely with the Afghan Youth Peace Volunteers. She is the author of “Other Lands Have Dreams”.

„The Documentary on Brian Willson’s life, “Paying The Price For Peace”, is an important must-see film for anti-war activists and should be required viewing in all social science/ethics classes in colleges and secondary schools nationwide. Acknowledging permanent war is the first step to peace.“

Peter Phillips Ph.D, Professor Political Sociology Sonoma State University, Past President of Media Freedom Foundation/Project Censored –

What an inspiring movie! From sea to shining sea, our country is filled with gleaming statues of war heroes. This powerful movie is a monument to a peace hero – telling the dramatic story of Brian Willson’s journey from soldier to lifelong activist for peace and justice. And the movie shows that Brian’s brand of heroism is infectious and inspires other heroes.“

Jeff Cohen: Co-Founder of RootsAction.org and Co-Producer of ‘All Governments Lie’.

„Paying The Price For Peace“ is the remarkable story of a remarkable man willing to give his life for peace. Brian Willson risked his life for the people of Central America who were being killed by U.S. bullets. Brian paid the price for peace with his legs and almost his life. The rest of us are paying the price with our souls.“

Col. Ann Wright: Retired United States Army Colonel & U.S. State Department official

PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE engages our heart and lifts our spirit. It is a tale of commitment, courage and leadership. It describes how political deception makes us accomplices to policies we never knew about or agreed to and underscores the importance of struggle and community. S. Brian Willson has the lead role in the film. And the story is certainly about him. But it is also about you and me. What will we do differently because we saw this film? What will our next steps be?

Sabina Virgo: Founding President, AFSCME 2620, Community and Climate Organizer/Activist, Writer and Speaker.

See how courageous, non-violent, civil disobedience to the crimes of war can motivate you to become a more challenging citizen against militarism and corporatism that a peoples‘ Congress can stop.“

Ralph Nader: Activist, Lawyer and Author of „Breaking Through Power

Paying The Price For Peace is a MUST SEE film by everyone who wants peace and an end to all wars. Brian Willson not only believes that “Our lives are not worth more and their lives are not worth less,” he acts on that belief even risking his life to stop American bombs being shipped to kill people. Millions of people all over the world who have lost loved ones in America’s wars have expressed profound gratitude that Brian Willson and other Americans understand their grief and their suffering and are willing to risk their lives to stop the madness of war. Be prepared to be inspired and challenged to take your next step in creating a world where we can give up the insanity of killing one another and live as brothers and sisters in peace. Together we can end the madness of war!

David Hartsough: Author of: “WAGING PEACE: Global Adventures of a Lifelong Nonviolent Activist”, Founder of: PEACEMAKERS and Co-Founder of: WORLD BEYOND WAR.

„PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE is as powerful as it is important, as inspiring as it is shocking and throws a strong light on an incredible man who suffered so much yet continued to stand when almost anyone else would have crumbled.“ It is quite literally awe inspiring.

Paul Haggis: Academy Award Winning Writer & Director (Crash & Million Dollar Baby

The OFFICE OF THE AMERICAS was proud to be participant in the Nuremberg Actions at Concord Naval weapons Station in California. And today the Nuremberg precedent is more important than ever. We must not obey illegal and immoral orders from anyone including the President of the United States. After the horror of the attack on Brian Willson at that site I was privileged to travel war ravaged Nicaragua with Brian. We flew at tree top level in a worn helicopter to see the devastation of Reagan’s illegal and immoral CONTRA WAR. The people of Nicaragua came out as one to welcome their hero who had PAID THE PRICE FOR PEACE, Brian Willson.

Blase Bonpane, Ph.D: Director, Office of the Americas, Host of World Focus, heard on KPFK 90.7 FM

„Brian Willson declared his independence from every bomb dropped, every threat leveled, every civil liberties rollback, every child killed, every veteran maimed. Brian Willson sat down in order to stand up. For all that I have done, Brian Willson shames me to do more; to be better. Thank you, Brian; I love you.“

Cynthia McKinney: Former US Congresswoman from Georgia & Green Party Presidential Candidate.

PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE is a great film about the life and pure dedication of a great activist. Brian Willson began as an All-American boy. He stayed true to his patriotic upbringing. When faced with the enormous contradictions of the Vietnam War, he told the hard truths about the moral depravity of that war. From then on, Brian remained determined in speaking truth to power, about US war making in Latin America and beyond. He paid the ultimate price for peace when he sat on the tracks blocking a weapons shipment to Central America. A humble man always, Brian inspires all of us to keep working for peace. –

Bruce Gagnon: Coordinator of Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space.

„Thank you for this inspiring story of Brian Willson so that future generations can be motivated by his courage and fortitude.“

Medea Benjamin: Founder of CODEPINK and Life Long Anti-War activist

„A Hero’s story of courageous sacrifice, dedication, excitement, adventure, and solidarity.“

David Swanson: Author and Founder of World Beyond War

As an Army medic in Vietnam, I have often said that Lying Is The Most Powerful Weapon In War. „Paying The Price For Peace“ is a primary example of how lying is the essential ingredient of any war. If you do not follow the deceit of the money trail and who profits off of war, you will be forever lost in the rhetoric. One of the most profound statements I have ever read about the Vietnam War, was written by Brian Willson. Brian witnessed four atrocities in Vietnam, after U.S. jets bombed four Vietnamese villages killing hundreds of innocent civilians. When Brian walked into the first village, he looked down at a dead Vietnamese mother holding three dead children who were scorched by napalm and these were his words: „In that moment and it only took a second, I got it.“ That was the profound lying war in Vietnam and that is why „Paying The Price For Peace“ is such a monumental accomplishment in telling the truth.

Mike Hastie: Army Medic Vietnam, Veterans For Peace & Photojournalist.

„Brilliant documentary about an incredible antiwar hero. This film should be a strong contender for an Oscar.“

Michael D. Knox, PhD: Chair US Peace Memorial Foundation

S. Brian Willson stands courageous, strong and tall among the very best of our inspirational heroes. „Paying The Price For Peace“ is both a beautiful portrait and engaging account of an iconic champion of deep conscience, intelligence and humanity. It also provides terrifying examples of the brute force, violence and militarism used in attempts to silence voices of peace, justice and brotherhood. Presente, one and all, for this brilliant film.

Maureen Cruise RN: Peace Advocate, Director Health Care for All – Los Angeles Chapter

„What makes Paying The Price so powerful is hearing the voices of so many veterans, women and men who know what war is and have had the courage to walk away. They invite us to remember – however much the national “security” state would like us to forget — that every one of us can be brave. Courage (like cowardice) is a habit we can learn by practice. And there’s no better teacher than Brian Willson.“

Rebecca Gordon: Author of „Mainstreaming Torture: Ethical Approaches in the Post 9/11 United States“

„Paying The Price For Peace“ is an amazing must see film. Brian Willson has been on an incredible life’s journey. As a young conservative Republican, who believed what he was taught in this country, he enlisted in the Air Force, became an officer and was sent to Vietnam in 1969. One of his first assignments was to access the success of targets we had bombed. Brian witnessed a fishing village with close to 100 people in it who were all either dead or dying. There were no soldiers and no weapons. Just women, children and a few old men. In the next week he witnessed 4 other villages that had been bombed with the same results. His life was changed forever. When he spoke out to his superiors about what he had seen, he was sent back to the United States. In the 1980’s Brian decided to go to Central America to see just what our country was doing there. That led to his involvement with ‚Veterans Fast For Life‘ in 1986 and then blocking trains at The Concord Naval Weapons Station in California in 1987, where he was run over by a train carrying weapons to be shipped to Central America and used to kill innocent people. He lost both legs but survived and became much more well known to people in the anti-war movement. This film covers all of these actions so clearly and also includes many other well-known anti-war activists in this country, who are on a similar journey as Brian, which is to reveal the true and brutal nature of US foreign policy. If you care about the human race, please see this film.

Frances Fisher: Actress and Activist

At a time when the peace movement is in disarray and at a time when progressives have given the United States a free pass on endless war and drone killings, Brian Willson is an example for the peace movement all over the world. If we are to survive as a species, we will all have to: Pay The Price For Peace. Regis Tremblay: Directed & Produced both: “30 Seconds To Midnight” and “Ghosts of Jeju”.

Paying The Price For Peace“ is a powerful work that all of us can learn from. S. Brian Willson’s commitment to the ideals of our democracy is an inspiration to all of us and a great example of a „fearless individual“ in pursuit of the truth.“ Joseph C. Stillman, Producer/Director of: “CITIZEN CLARK: A Life of Principle” – a film in progress.

“PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE is FANTASTIC! I REALLY LOVE this film. It is one to be Seen by ALL. I mean ALL. EVERYONE! For the History ALONE! So well done”.

Julie Webster: Teacher, Poet, Videographer and Anti-War Activist.

In Peace,

Frank Dorrel

Publisher

Addicted To War

P.O. Box 3261

Culver City, CA 90231-3261

fdorrel@addictedtowar.com

fdorrel@sbcglobal.net

http://www.addictedtowar.com

