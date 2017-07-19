Do supporters of Nobel winner Liu Xiaobo really know what he stands for? The Chinese dissident has praised the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan – and said China should be fully westernised (Guardian)
„The free world led by the US fought almost all regimes that trampled on human rights … The major wars that the US became involved in are all ethically defensible.“
more
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2010/dec/15/nobel-winner-liu-xiaobo-chinese-dissident
Gefällt mir:
Gefällt mir Lade …
Ähnliche Beiträge
Posted on 19. Juli 2017 at 03:37 in Allgemein | RSS feed