US-Defence Intelligence Agency DIA: On Russian military as a tool supporting Moscow’s stated ambitions of being a leading force in a multipolar world.

„Russia Military Power – Building a Military to Support Great Power Aspirations„

„The new Russian military is a tool that can be used to underpin Moscow’s stated ambitions of being a leading force in a multipolar world. […] Moscow seeks to promote a multi-polar world predicated on the principles of respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in other states’ internal affairs, the primacy of the United Nations, and a careful balance of power preventing one state or group of states from dominating the international order.“

download here:

http://www.dia.mil/Portals/27/Documents/News/Military%20Power

