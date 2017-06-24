Terrorists Detained in Saudi Arabia Plotted a Blast at Mecca’s Grand Mosque

Suspected terrorists detained in Saudi Arabia were going to carry out an explosion in the inner courtyard of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, local media reported Saturday, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

DUBAI (Sputnik) — On Friday, the Saudi Interior Ministry said it had foiled an attack on the Grand Mosque.

According to the sources, the interior ministry received the information about the terror attack months ago and has been closely watching the suspects since then, Saudi Ajel news portal reported.

Three terrorist cells were reportedly involved and were going to attack worshipers who gathered at Islam’s holiest site to celebrate the end of Ramadan feast month. The investigators believe the attack was plotted from abroad.

As of now 5 suspects have been detained including a woman. All of them are reportedly Saudi nationals and are currently being questioned.

