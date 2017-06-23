Neocons are urging US-President Trump to escalate U.S. military attacks inside Syria (consortiumnews)

America’s neocons are back pounding the war drums, urging President Trump to escalate U.S. military attacks inside Syria even if that means hitting Russian targets and risking a new world war, reports Robert Parry.

By Robert Parry

The U.S. mainstream media’s near universal demonization of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin – along with similar hatred directed toward Iran and Hezbollah – has put the world on a path toward World War III.

read the article

https://consortiumnews.com/2017/06/20/spoiling-for-a-wider-war-in-syria/

