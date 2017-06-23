Andriy Parubiy., the Ukrainian speaker of Parliament, has announced on the air during a broadcast of the program “Freedom of Speech” on Kiev television.that Ukraine has an agreement with the United States of America to deploy combat troops to “assist” their martial law operation or reintegration of Donbass plan.

A security agreement with the United States has been signed that provides for the deployment of US military forces on the territory of Ukraine, as stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada,

“The agreement envisages special operations, joint scientific and technical developments, and even the deployment of military troops from the United States of America in Ukraine,” he said.

US forces are currently acting as advisers and operate on a secret basis in Donbass. The actual deployment of US forces as a backup force to Ukrainian units involved in martial law duties fighting in Donbass is a sharp, severe escalation of the Donbass conflict to a level not seen previously.

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge