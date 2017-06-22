Qatar and the GCC: Conflict in Perspective – Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC Research Institute)

The multifaceted and multiplayer conflict exemplifies the need for reimagining diplomatic dialogue, or at least how a more effective paradigm might begin to look. This can begin with regional mediators, such as Kuwait, leading discussions, rather than Western powers stepping into a conflict laden with historical and cultural factors they may not understand, let alone relate to. While military action is not seen as likely (as of yet), it is still unclear how this tangled mess of influence and conflict with be resolved with few repercussions felt by the region’s citizens, as well as international players.

read the whole article

https://doc-research.org/en/qatar-conflict-perspective/

