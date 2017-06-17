Saudi FM softens tone on Qatar amid Persian Gulf tensions

The Riyadh regime seems to have softened its stance towards Doha amid severe diplomatic tensions between the two sides, with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir calling Qatar an “ally” in his latest remarks.

The softened tone came after Qatar announced the signing of a $12-billion deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States.

The Pentagon said the sale would give Qatar “a state of the art capability and increase security cooperation and interoperability” between Doha and Washington.

Earlier this week, the Qatari and US naval forces also concluded a three-day joint military exercise in the Persian Gulf.

more

http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2017/06/17/525529/Saudi-Arabia-Qatar-Adel-Jubeir

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge