CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Challenged by Russia to Interview Syrian Boy She Exploited for War Propaganda (globalresearch)

Hyped and heaped with praise from establishment corners all across the United States, the heavily opinionated Christiane Amanpour has long promoted the line of the Military Industrial Complex whenever its methods come in the form of “humanitarian bombing” and war under the guise of “Responsibility to Protect.”

Amanpour has long been a successful propagandist for the establishment, particularly when it came to Syria. However, it seems even Amanpour has stuck her neck out a bit too far now. After the picture of Omran Daqneesh (“Little Omran”) was paraded across Western television screens, Amanpour attacked the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with the image in order to browbeat him and claim that Russia was supporting a “butcher” in Syria who was killing civilians with abandon.

http://tinyurl.com/ybmcqudd

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge