Lisa Ling on Killer Drones – U.S. whistleblower profiled in the terrific movie National Bird

Lisa Ling profiled in the terrific movie National Bird on Killer Drones

Lisa Ling is one of the U.S. drone whistleblowers profiled in the terrific movie National Bird. Ling is a former technical sergeant on drone surveillance systems, grew up in California and initially joined the military as an army medic and nurse. When it became apparent that she was adept with computers, she transferred to a combat communications squadron, which later became a so-called intelligence squadron. Her final deployment as a technical sergeant was to Beale Air Force Base, California, where she worked on the Distributed Ground System (DGS), a weapons system that makes use of drones to collect vast amounts of data to find and kill targets. Like other whistleblowers featured in the film, Ling had a top-secret clearance.

See: http://nationalbirdfilm.com

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

