http://thehill.com/homenews/media/336906-jesse-ventura-gets-show-on-russia-today

Former Minnesota governor, Navy SEAL and wrestling star Jesse Ventura is getting his own program on Russia Today.

“The World According to Jesse,“ will air Fridays on the network, which is controlled by the Russian government and is available on some smaller cable systems in the United States.

“I am working for the enemy of mainstream media now,” Ventura told the Star Tribune.

„What you will hear from me is opinions, not agendas,” Ventura, who said he voted for the Green Party’s Jill Stein in last year’s presidential election, told Russia Today in announcing the program. “I look forward to holding our government accountable. I will be exercising my First Amendment rights with no filters.”

Russia Today bills the show as one that confronts „government and corporate power run amok.““A new variety news show hosted by Jesse Ventura captures ‚the feeling of freedom‘ in confronting government and corporate power run amok,“ the RT announcement reads. „The former Minnesota governor, pro wrestler and New York Times bestselling author invites you to ‚come along for the ride.‘ “

Ventura has worked in television before, including abbreviated runs on TruTV’s „Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura“ in 2009 and MSNBC’s „Jesse Ventura’s America“ in 2003. But both shows only lasted a few months before being cancelled.

Former MSNBC host Ed Schultz joined Russia Today in 2016.