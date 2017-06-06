Don DeBar Podcast: Updates on Venezuela, Taibbi, Telesur

A discussion with Toni Solo about the situation in Venezuela, including the recent propaganda hit piece by so-called progressive journalist Matt Taibbi:
https://CPRnews.podbean.com/e/cpr-news-june-5-2017/
Advertisements
Co-op Anti-War Café Berlin
A discussion with Toni Solo about the situation in Venezuela, including the recent propaganda hit piece by so-called progressive journalist Matt Taibbi:
https://CPRnews.podbean.com/e/cpr-news-june-5-2017/
Posted on 6. Juni 2017 at 04:10 in Allgemein | RSS feed