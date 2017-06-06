«   |  

Don DeBar Podcast: Updates on Venezuela, Taibbi, Telesur

A discussion with Toni Solo about the situation in Venezuela, including the recent propaganda hit piece by so-called progressive journalist Matt Taibbi:

https://CPRnews.podbean.com/e/cpr-news-june-5-2017/

