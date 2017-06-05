Jeremy Corbyn Dares to Speak Truth About the ‘War on Terror’ — and British Voters Are Responding. – By Benjamin Norton & Max Blumenthal (alternet)

http://www.alternet.org/grayzone-project/jeremy-corbyn-war-terror

They write: „The leftist Labour leader forcefully condemned the ‚horrific terror and the brutal slaughter of innocent people.‘ But unlike his political peers, Corbyn did not depoliticize the bombing. He explained that in order to prevent future attacks, Britain’s foreign policy must change. Foreign wars may not be the only thing fueling this violence, he noted, but they are a key factor.

„‚We must be brave enough to admit the War on Terror is simply not working,‘ Corbyn emphasized. ‚We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism.‘ …

„British intelligence services played a direct role in supporting Islamist militancy in Libya, working closely with the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG) in a cynical bid to topple Qaddafi. When NATO escalated 2011 protests in Libya into an explicit regime change operation, the U.S. and U.K. governments encouraged foreign fighters to travel to the North African nation to help fight. Among those who took the MI6 ratline from Manchester to Libya was Ramadan Abedi, the father of the bomber.

„During her tenure as Home Secretary, Theresa May was in charge of overseeing the operations of MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence agency. It was during this time that Libya was flooded with fighters from the U.K., with passports being handed even to British-Libyan citizens under government control orders for their alleged ties to extremist groups. …

„In a groundbreaking speech on May 26, Jeremy Corbyn pledged to ‚change what we do abroad.‘ He linked Western wars of aggression to the plague of violent jihadist attacks targeting soft targets in the West.

“’Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries, such as Libya, and terrorism here at home,‘ Corbyn noted.“

