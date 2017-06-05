Investigation:100s Left American College Campuses to Join ISIS Camps (Institute for Gulf Affairs)

May 30, 2017

Washington DC – The Institute for Gulf Affairs is issuing an exclusive investigative report tomorrow on one of the biggest terrorist threats against the United States homeland.

The report (From American College Campuses to ISIS Camps: How Hundreds of Saudis Joined ISIS in the U.S.) details how hundreds of Saudi nationals living in the United States joined the terrorist group ISIS in the past three years.

According to our investigation, approximately 400 Saudi and Kuwaiti nationals living in the United States mostly on government scholarships have joined terrorist groups, mainly ISIS. Some of these recruits hold dual citizenship. They are among the nearly 80,000 Saudi students and family members who are currently in the United States.

The report provides names, photos and details obtained exclusively by the Institute investigators working since 2014 through various methods.

The report reveals how the Saudi government blocked this information from U.S. authorities and did very little to stop the flow of Saudis in the U.S. from joining ISIS and other armed groups in Syria and Iraq. This was reflected in President Donald Trump excluding Saudi Arabia from his first and second executive orders to ban the citizens of seven countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Saudi nationals are the number one ISIS recruits from within the United States.

The report also identifies Saudi officials who may have played a role in blocking information on Saudi terrorist recruits in the United States.

Saudi Arabia has been a leading source of terrorist recruits, financial and ideological support since before September 11 attacks in the U.S. carried out by 15 Saudi nationals. Since then more than 15000 Saudi nationals joined terrorist groups such as AlQaeda, ISIS and sisters in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Libya, Lebanon, Kuwait and Afghanistan. They constitute the largest foreign nationality in ISIS.

The report also addresses the failure of American intelligence and the lack of coordination among federal agencies.

Full Report in PDF