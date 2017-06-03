Join UNAC at the Left Forum

UNAC will be at the Left Forum, which will be held in New York City, June 2 – 4.

For more information on the Left Forum and to register, please go to https://www.leftforum.org/.

UNAC will host a panel called Democrats & Republicans: The Twin Parties of Imperialist War, Saturday, June 3 5:20 – 7:10 PM, Rm 1.101

The speakers include:

Abayomi Azikiwe – UNAC Admin Cmty and Michigan Emergency Cmty Against War & Injustice

Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace and Green Party

Margaret Kimberley – UNAC Admin Cmty and Black Agenda Report.

Jeff Mackler – UNAC Administrative Committee and Socialist Action

UNAC has also helped organize a panel hosted by the Hands Off Syria Coalition called No to US Intervention in Syria – Keeping the antiwar movement focused on US Wars, Sunday, June 4th 10:00 – 11:50 am, Rm 1.93

The Speakers include:

Bahman Azad – HOSC Coord. Cmty, U.S. Peace Council

Judith Bello – Syria Solidarity Movement, UNAC Admin Cmty

Sara Flounders – HOSC Coord. Cmty, International Action Center, UNAC Admin. Cmty

Tarak Kauff – Veterans For Peace

Many other UNAC members and friends will also be hosting panels at the Left Forum.

https://www.unacpeace.org/

