Join UNAC at the Left Forum
UNAC will be at the Left Forum, which will be held in New York City, June 2 – 4.
For more information on the Left Forum and to register, please go to https://www.leftforum.org/.
UNAC will host a panel called Democrats & Republicans: The Twin Parties of Imperialist War, Saturday, June 3 5:20 – 7:10 PM, Rm 1.101
The speakers include:
Abayomi Azikiwe – UNAC Admin Cmty and Michigan Emergency Cmty Against War & Injustice
Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace and Green Party
Margaret Kimberley – UNAC Admin Cmty and Black Agenda Report.
Jeff Mackler – UNAC Administrative Committee and Socialist Action
UNAC has also helped organize a panel hosted by the Hands Off Syria Coalition called No to US Intervention in Syria – Keeping the antiwar movement focused on US Wars, Sunday, June 4th 10:00 – 11:50 am, Rm 1.93
The Speakers include:
Bahman Azad – HOSC Coord. Cmty, U.S. Peace Council
Judith Bello – Syria Solidarity Movement, UNAC Admin Cmty
Sara Flounders – HOSC Coord. Cmty, International Action Center, UNAC Admin. Cmty
Tarak Kauff – Veterans For Peace
Many other UNAC members and friends will also be hosting panels at the Left Forum.