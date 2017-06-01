Sen. John McCain: Putin the ‚most important threat, more so than ISIS‘ 

29 May 2017 | While overseas in Australia for security talks, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is „the premier and most important threat, more so than ISIS.“…When asked about the reports that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner sought to set up back-channel communications with Russia about Syria and other policy matters, McCain said, „I don’t like it. I just don’t.“ McCain’s comments come after Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly’s interview on ABC’s „This Week“ on Sunday, in which Kelly said it would be „both normal…and acceptable“ to have back-channel communications.

http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/sen-john-mccain-putin-important-threat-isis/story?id=47703934

